Statesboro High on lockdown

Parents and students at Statesboro High School were notified Wednesday morning that the school has been placed on lockdown.

Statesboro High Principal Keith Wright sent an email at 10:24 a.m. that said the lockdown may extend through the entire school day.

“This is to investigate a possible safety threat to the school,” Wright said in the email. "Increased law enforcement is on campus.”

No details about the threat were released and students were told they may stay in the same classroom all school day.

Wright said in the email that entry into and exit from the building is being limited and movement inside the building is limited, as well.

Law enforcement officers and vehicles from the Statesboro Police, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol could be seen monitoring the entry points to the school from Coach Lee Hill Boulevard, Northside Drive and Blue Devil Alley off Fleming Drive.

Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for Bulloch County Schools, said a team of law enforcement canines trained in detection, is also on campus.

"Based on the available evidence, district and school administrators made the decision to place the school in lockdown and not evacuate," Greene said. "In cooperation with law enforcement, we have a unified command that secured the school and has been conducting a thorough sweep of the campus. Once it is complete, the school will resume normal operations."

In his email, Wright asked parents not to contact the school.

“Students should be encouraged to not use their cellular phones so that they may be alert to instructions from teachers and administrators. We will update you with more information on a regular basis during the day.”

