Statesboro Herald's 6th Annual SHE Expo draws big crowd

After being postponed from Aug. 10 due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby, more than 250 people attended the annual SHE Women’s Expo Saturday inside The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College.

Presented by the Statesboro Herald, with title sponsors Southern OBGYN and Southern Health & Wellness and other area businesses, about 70 exhibitors showcased their products and offered healthy tips and advice.

The event is a collaboration of individuals, agencies and businesses in the community. In addition to the title sponsors, other supporters included Gold sponsors Statesboro Urgent Care, The DRIPBaR and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and Bronze sponsor East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

