The Statesboro Herald's 2023 Best of the Boro gala

The Statesboro held its annual Best of the Boro gala Tuesday evening at The FoxHall event center.

Sloan Kennedy, right, and Carmen Masry chat among the stars during the social part of the evening. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



About 350 folks enjoyed some great food from Honey Catering, libations from Two Guys Beverages and music by The Ripleys.

Matthew and Angela Gilleland enjoy a meal and drinks before picking up readers' choice awards for Soyumi restaurant and Watersedge Design. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



More than 100 businesses ranging from the Allstate – Sapp Agency to Coastal Elite Roofing and individuals ranging from pharmacist Len McCook to piercing expert Mary Craven were honored at the gala.

Ginny Hendley, in a purple dress, poses along with the rest of employees of Hendley Properties at Tuesday's Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro gala held at The FoxHall event center. Hendley Properties was voted Best of the Boro for Property Management Company. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Overall, 245 Best of the Boro winners were selected for 2023, and 90,610 votes were cast.

Kaylyn Cohen, left, and Deion Cohen with R&S Packing and Moving, celebrate being selected Best of the Boro with Karneisha Holloway, center, who was voted Best of the Boro for Dental Hygienist with Lane Dentistry for the third year in a row. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Polly Reed, right, and Brittany McKenzie with Bernard's Jewelers take a selfie at the Best of the Boro gala. Bernard's was selected Best Jewelry Store. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Ramy and Carmen Masry, left, with Bites and a Smokin' Place, share a laugh with Carl Duggan, far right, with The Healthy Touch Day Spa, and Brandon Blair, with 180 Fitness at the Best of the Boro gala. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Attendees at the Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro gala enjoy visiting at The FoxHall. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Best of the Boro gala attendees from Coastal Elite Roofing and Ogeechee Area Hospice go through the Honey Catering buffet Tuesday evening at The FoxHall.







One of the most popular local bands in Statesboro, The Ripleys, entertained the attendees of the Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro gala Tuesday evening. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Honey Catering brought several of its most popular desserts, including the red velvet cupcakes shown, for guests to enjoy at the Statesboro Herald's Best of the Boro gala. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Statesboro Herald, announces the honorees voted Best of the Boro for 2023 at the Herald's Best of the Boro gala Tuesday evening at The FoxHall. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff









