The Statesboro Herald's 2023 Best of the Boro gala

The Statesboro held its annual Best of the Boro gala Tuesday evening at The FoxHall event center.
About 350 folks enjoyed some great food from Honey Catering, libations from Two Guys Beverages and music by The Ripleys.
More than 100 businesses ranging from the Allstate – Sapp Agency to Coastal Elite Roofing and individuals ranging from pharmacist Len McCook to piercing expert Mary Craven were honored at the gala.
Overall, 245 Best of the Boro winners were selected for 2023, and 90,610 votes were cast.