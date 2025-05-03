Statesboro Council meets 9 a.m. Tuesday with short agenda

Statesboro City Council will hold its first meeting of the month on Tuesday, May 6, at 9 a.m., with a relatively short agenda.

The agenda released Friday fills less than a page and a half. The packet with supporting documents extends 63 pages, but that is shorter than most.

Among the items up for council votes are the third amendment thus far to the city’s fiscal year 2025 budget, which ends June 30; a resolution to re-establish the Downtown Statesboro Incentives Program; and a sole-source purchase agreement with a price of $284,836.00 for Lake Sal infrastructure stormwater flood control hardware from OptiRTC Inc., based on the project engineer's recommendation.

Open to the public, this regularly scheduled meeting will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall on East Main Street.