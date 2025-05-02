Statesboro Civil Air Patrol celebrates leadership, service

The Statesboro Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol marked a year of “excellence and growth” during its Annual Awards Night, that focused on the “dedication, service and spirit of teamwork” in the unit’s motto: "Rising by Lifting Others."

Commanded by Capt. JoEllen Flannery, the squadron received three prestigious national-level awards: the Quality Cadet Unit Award, the Aerospace Education Achievement Award and the Aerospace Excellence Award. The honors recognize the unit's dedication to leadership development, academic excellence and commitment to Civil Air Patrol's core missions, a release about the Awards Night stated.

Both cadet and adult members of the Statesboro Civil Air were recognized for their achievements and promotions. Cadet Boswell was promoted to Staff Sergeant after earning the Wright Brothers Award, marking a significant milestone in his cadet career. Also, adult member Jeremy Schmucker was promoted to Master Sergeant, honoring his continued service and leadership within the squadron.

Statesboro Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol Commander Capt. JoEllen Flannery, left, receives the Quality Cadet Unit Award from Lt Col Duncan



One of the most distinguished honors of the night was awarded to Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Jackson Wright, who was recognized with the American Legion Citizenship Award by Dexter Allen Post 90. The award celebrates cadets who exemplify patriotism, community service, and leadership – values deeply rooted in the mission of Civil Air Patrol.

Civil Air Patrol leadership from across the state attended the Statesboro event, including Group Commander Lt Col Mark Knight, GAWG Deputy Commander for Georgia South Lt Col Fred Broome, and GAWG Deputy Commander for Georgia North Lt Col Shannon Brumfield.

Their presence underscored the importance of the squadron's achievements and the strength of support from Georgia Wing leadership, the release stated.

Capt. Flannery expressed pride in her squadron, stating: “Tonight is a celebration of our collective hard work, dedication, and the exceptional individuals who make this squadron a model of excellence in Civil Air Patrol.”

Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation.

Also, in an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education.

Visit CAP.news or GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.



