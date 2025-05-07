Statesboro author publishes 'Seasons of Grace'

Statesboro resident Rev. Dr. Charles E. Cravey invites readers on a year-long spiritual journey in his latest work, “SEASONS OF GRACE: 52 Devotions for the Journey.”

In the 215-page devotional, Cravey illuminates the many facets of God’s grace that inspires faith through every season of life.

Through weekly meditations, Dr. Cravey offers poetry, scripture references, heartfelt prayers, and reflective questions that aims to move readers of all ages and walks of life to periods of reflection. From fresh beginnings at New Year’s to Easter’s hope, Independence Day’s celebration of freedom, Thanksgiving’s gratitude, and Christmas’s wonder, each devotion celebrates faith and joy.

“I had every reader in mind when composing this work to give each person a reason for getting up in the morning to share in God’s Word with a poem, a prayer, and a devotion for life’s journey,” Cravey said. Dr. Charles Cravey

SEASONS OF GRACE is Cravey’s 40th published book and 20th release.

As a retired United Methodist minister, Cravey said he has devoted his life to sharing God’s love through writing, music and ministry. Cravey began writing at age 13. He has since composed numerous gospel songs and published four novels alongside his devotional works.

“At present, I’m writing about a book every two weeks,” Cravey said. “God has inspired me to push forward. I have a lot to share, and at seventy-four, I feel like I must remain busy.”

For more about his work, visit drcharlescravey.com.

“SEASONS OF GRACE: 52 Devotions for the Journey” is available in ePub, hardback, and paperback formats through Amazon.com, Books-a-Million, and major retailers. The book is published by In His Steps Publishing.



