Statesboro accepting applications for One Boro Commission

The city of Statesboro is now accepting applications for appointments to its One Boro Commission. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, at 5 p.m.

Completed applications may be submitted to the City Clerk either in person at 50 East Main Street or by email at leah.harden@statesboroga.gov. Application forms for each open position are available at www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.

The One Boro Commission, formerly known as the Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, was established in September 2018 and consists of 16 members appointed by the Statesboro Mayor and City Council to serve two-year terms.

The commission promotes diversity, inclusion and equity among the citizens of Statesboro. Its mission is to foster innovation, community awareness and public engagement while enhancing the experience of every resident through open communication and collaboration.

The commission meets on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Statesboro Human Resources Conference Room, located at 58 East Main Street.

To learn more about the city's boards and commissions or to submit an application, visit www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.