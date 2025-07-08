Statement from the Statesboro Police Department on the guilty plea by Anthony Kent in the shooting of SPD Officer Joey Deloach

The case involving Anthony Kent — charged with multiple offenses, including the April 2024 shooting of Officer Joey Deloach — took a significant step forward today with Kent’s guilty plea to all charges. As with all criminal matters, this agency will refrain from commenting on any potential sentencing, as those decisions rest with the prosecution, defense counsel, and ultimately the presiding judge. However, two matters merit acknowledgment.

First, we express our deep appreciation to every officer in this agency for their continued service. Each shift brings potential risks comparable to those faced on that night in April 2024. The men and women who wear the badge do so with courage and commitment, and this community can be assured that they give 100% each day.

Second, we extend our gratitude to our partner agencies who not only responded the night Officer Deloach was shot but also played crucial roles in the investigation and prosecution that followed. These include:

• Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Southern University Police Department, both of which responded with full force to secure the scene and assist in apprehending Kent

• Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which conducted the use-of-force investigation and processed the crime scene

• Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which led the prosecution

• And last but certainly not least, our own officers and detectives, who rendered aid to Officer Deloach, secured the scene, apprehended Kent, and built the criminal case against him

We hope this plea and the forthcoming sentencing help bring closure to a painful chapter for Officer Deloach and his family. We also thank the Statesboro community for its continued outpouring of support over the past year.