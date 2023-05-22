State Sen. Hickman appointed to Council on Literacy

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has appointed State Sen. Billy Hickman, chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, to serve on the Georgia Council on Literacy.



This group was created by Senate Bill 211, which was sponsored by Hickman, during the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. The Council is comprised of 10 members of the Georgia Legislature and 20 citizen members who are experts in literacy and education.

“I am honored to serve as a member of the Georgia Council on Literacy,” said Hickman, who represents District 4, which includes Bulloch County. “The (establishment of) the Council is a testament of Georgia’s dedication to improving early literacy rates across our state.

“Education is one of my top priorities as a legislator and I am eager to bring new ideas to this sector through my membership on the Council. We will continue to invest in the education of Georgia’s students in order to ensure that they have every opportunity for success in their future.

“I am thankful to Lt. Governor Burt Jones, chairman of the Senate Committee on Education and Youth Senator Clint Dixon and the Senate Majority Caucus for their continued trust and I am excited to get to work in this new capacity.”

The Council is charged with evaluating the problems related to state literacy outcomes and recommend improvements. The Council will hold meetings throughout the state, with dates and locations to be announced at a later time.



