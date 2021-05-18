Splash in the Boro returns Saturday

With the warmest weekend of the year forecast and little rain chance, Splash in the Boro is set to open for the 2021 season on Saturday.

The waterpark did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public is welcome once again to enjoy its slides, Lazy River, kiddie pools and other attractions this weekend.

The waterpark will open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. The Accuweather forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 88 degrees and a 2% chance of rain. For Sunday, a high of 93 degrees is forecast, with a 13% chance of rain.

Eddie Canon was named director of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department last July, and he said he is looking forward to his first season.

"I've never been through a Splash season, so I'm really anxious to get started and get up and running, and my big emphasis is customer service," he said. "We're there to serve the citizens of Bulloch County but also the citizens of the region of south Georgia and South Carolina. We get a lot of people here, so we put a lot of emphasis on customer service and helping people that come here have a great experience."

To ensure the best experience possible for the public, Canon said they will have 360 seasonal workers, including lifeguards, slide attendants, maintenance workers, front-of-house guest services staff and the concessions employees. All receive training specialized for their jobs, Canon said.

Canon also recognizes that COVID-19 remains a concern and he ensured that the staff would be diligent in sanitizing the park and marking socially-distanced spots in ticket, attraction and concessions lines. The waterpark will not require patrons to wear masks.

“We will encourage the mask-wearing of each guest on the pool decks,” Canon said.

Also, Canon said maximum capacity of the park will be reduced this year to aid guests in keeping their distance from others. The capacity of the park in a normal year is 3,500 guests at one time, but capacity will be 1,750 for the 2021 season. Once capacity is reached, the number of guests allowed in will equal the number of guests that leave the park.

Citing CDC guidelines, Canon said, “There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.”

Starting May 29, Splash will remain open seven days a week through Aug. 1, operating Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; and Sundays, noon–6 p.m.

Beginning Aug. 2, the park will be open for weekends only through Labor Day, Saturdays from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sundays from noon–6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.splashintheboro.com or call (912) 489-3000.