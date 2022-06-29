SPD: Three arrested after shots fired incident at Park Place Apartments Tuesday afternoon

Three suspects are in custody on multiple assault and weapons charges after Statesboro police officers were called to Park Place Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from SPD Captain Jared Akins, officers responded to a shots fired call from the apartment complex shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers secured the scene and found no one injured, but an investigation found the exchange of gunfire was a result of an earlier domestic dispute at another location, leading to the confrontation at Park Place.

According to Akins, a subsequent search of two separate locations led to the arrests of the three suspects.

Arrested was Frederick Watkins, 50, Somerset Townhomes, Statesboro, on one count aggravated assault, one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, one count of reckless conduct and one count of battery-family violence

Also arrested were Victor Bolden, 20, Park Place Apartments, on one count aggravated assault, one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, one count terroristic threats, and one count of reckless conduct; and Dakwan Marshall, 21, Park Place Apartments, on one count aggravated assault, one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and one count of reckless conduct.

All three were booked into the Bulloch County Jail pending further legal action.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Cpt. Jared Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.



