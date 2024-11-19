SPD: Suspect named in Sunday shooting

Statesboro Police issued two arrest warrants Tuesday for a local man after a reported personal dispute resulted in one man being shot Sunday night in Statesboro.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, arrest warrants were sworn for Jermon Ja’reese Dickerson, 18, for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

SPD officers responded at 8 p.m. Sunday to Bobby Donaldson Ave. after a gunshot was detected in that area by Flock’s Raven sensors.

At the same time, a call was placed by a third party reporting a man had been shot at that location.

“Officers arrived and discovered the adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso,” Akins said. “The victim was transported by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and subsequently to Memorial in Savannah. He is expected to recover.”

Akins said that detectives believe the dispute was personal between the victim and suspect, who remains at large.

Information about the incident may be provided to Senior Detective Dustin Cross at 912- 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.