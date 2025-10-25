SPD seeks witnesses in fatal shooting

A shooting early Saturday morning left a 30-year-old male dead in a local parking lot, and police are looking for assistance in identifying the shooter, according to a press release from the Statesboro Police Department.

According to the release, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, shots were fired in the parking lot of 200 Lanier Drive, a commercial strip containing Cowboy’s Bar and a Smoke Crave location. Upon arrival, SPD officers discovered the victim, who was deceased on the scene from a gunshot wound.

The victim was quickly identified using an SPD portable fingerprint scanner. His next of kin has been notified; however, his identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.

Multiple detectives responded to the scene and immediately began reviewing video surveillance and accessing Flock tag reader data. Video evidence clearly shows that there were multiple witnesses present in the parking lot in close proximity to the shooting, but none remained on the scene to provide information. Detectives are urgently asking these individuals to come forward and provide their statements, which could prove critical in solving the case.

The victim will be transported by the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office to the GBI’s Coastal Regional Lab for an autopsy.

How to Submit a Tip

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Senior Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip by visiting https://statesboropd.com/ and using the “Submit a Tip” link.