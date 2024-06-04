SPD seeks armed robbery suspect

Statesboro Police are looking for a masked man who used a handgun to rob a convenience store on Northside Drive late Monday night.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers responded to the Five Points Store on Northside Drive West at 10:39 p.m. Monday for a reported armed robbery.

“No one was injured in the robbery although the clerk was threatened with a firearm,” Akins said.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from the store, which includes audio of the suspect giving commands to the clerk. The video was released to the media in an attempt to identify the suspect, Akins said.

The video of the robbery contains offensive language. View at your own discretion.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Det. Dustin Hardin at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.cityprotect.com/forms/statesboroga.gov/anonymous