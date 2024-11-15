SPD raid nets weapons, drugs

Seven suspects now in custody face multiple weapons, drug and other charges following a raid on a Statesboro apartment early Friday morning.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD officers responded to an apartment complex in on Georgia Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Friday for a forced entry entering auto report.

Believing the suspects might still be close by, SPD and GSUPD officers patrolled the surrounding area, Akins said.

“Two males were observed walking by GSU officers on Lanier Drive near GATA Drive, Akins said. “When the officers attempted to contact the two males, they fled.

“One, who had been in possession of a firearm when initially spotted, was observed entering an apartment on Lanier Drive.”

Officers surrounded the apartment and attempted to call the occupants out with no success.

Akins said detectives responded and obtained a search warrant for the residence, which was cleared by SPD’s SWAT Team.

During the subsequent search, approximately five pounds of marijuana was found, along with three guns, one of which was stolen from a Nov. 7 entering auto on Southern Court. Additional stolen property from another Georgia Avenue entering auto was located as well, Akins said.

Charged in the cases are:

1. Ja’shon Branch (17, Twin City, Ga): Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence.

2. Elijah Wells (19, Bay St, Statesboro): Entering auto (2 counts), tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

3. Jellant Walker (24, Swainsboro, Ga): Tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

4. Ashlee Lambert (19, Lanier Drive, Statesboro): Tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

5. Tatiana Hill (19, Augusta, Ga): Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

6. Makayla Hampton (19, Washington, Ga): Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

7. Tymarion Jackson (18, Old Pond Lane, Statesboro): Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

Also, Akins said, investigations into the recent entering autos in the Lanier Drive area continue and additional arrests are anticipated.

Information may be provided to Senior Detective Keith Holloway at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Statesboro PD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.