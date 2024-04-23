SPD officer Deloach continues recovery

Statesboro Advanced Police Officer Joey Deloach is continuing to recover after being shot last week while attempting to question a suspect for illegally entering vehicles at a local apartment complex.



During the incident, Deloach suffered a life-threatening wound to his left leg that struck the femoral artery. A fellow officer who was part of the call to the complex rendered aid to Deloach immediately, applying a tourniquet to stem the bleeding. He was rushed to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and then flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

"The surgeon told us that without that tourniquet, he'd have never met Joey," Police Chief Mike Broadhead said last week. "So, legit saved his life."

The severity of the injury has already required one surgery, and another was scheduled for Monday. Broadhead said if the procedure goes well, Deloach will be able to be moved out of ICU and into a patient room at Memorial in Savannah.

Deloach was one of several SPD officers sent to Copper Beech Townhomes on Statesboro Place Circle on April 16 for a report of a man unlawfully entering vehicles in the parking lot.

Deloach saw a man matching the description given inside of a parked vehicle. He ordered him out of the vehicle and, immediately after exiting, the suspect fired at Deloach, who fired back.

The suspect fled into a wooded area before emerging near Brampton Avenue, where he was taken into custody by SPD officers and Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kent, originally from Vidalia. After being treated and released from EGRMC, Kent was transported to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with aggravated assault upon a public safety officer.





Helping the family

A seven-year veteran of the Statesboro Police Department, Deloach and his wife have two young daughters.

Speaking to a reporter with WJCL-TV in Savannah last week, Deloach's wife Brittany said: "I'm hopeful that we'll be home in the next couple of weeks and then start the long process of recovery and rehabilitation."

She said she is thankful for her faith and friends who have shown the family love.