SPD makes cocaine trafficking arrest

One man is under arrest for multiple drug offenses, including trafficking cocaine, and Statesboro Police are searching for another man connected with a month-long undercover investigation.

Capt. Jared Akins said that over the past month, officers with SPD’s Impact Team received information that crack cocaine was being distributed from an address on Gordon Street in Statesboro.

“Undercover investigations enabled officers to purchase crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and marijuana from the location on multiple occasions,” Akins said.

Akins said officers and detectives served a search warrant at the location on Tuesday. During the search, a trafficking weight of crack cocaine and smaller amounts of powder cocaine and marijuana were recovered along with a stolen firearm.

Herbert Nathaniel Johnson of Miller Street Extension was arrested at the scene. Johnson, 32, was transported to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine, multiple counts of sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Also, officers issued arrest warrants for Johnson’s suspected accomplice Quentin Lashawn Lanier, who was not at the residence when the search warrant was served. Lanier, 31, is wanted for the same charges filed against Johnson.

Anyone with information on Lanier’s location should contact Officer Isaiah Francois of SPD’s Impact Team at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.