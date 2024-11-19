SPD looking for man as 'person of interest' in 100K theft of construction; See video at construction site

Statesboro Police detectives are attempting to identify a man who may be involved in theft of construction equipment.

In an email, Capt. Jared Akins said a video and photo have been released to the public showing a man who “is a person of interest in the theft of construction equipment with a combined value of over $100,000.”

Anyone with information on the man's identity is requested to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip though the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.