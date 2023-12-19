Southern Manor co-owner indicted on elderly neglect charges

The co-owner of Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro was indicted Friday on charges of neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, in connection with a June 22–23 incident that occurred in Metter.



A grand jury delivered a true bill Friday in the Superior Court of Candler County. Indicted on the same charges along with Ralph Cowart is Meghan McCullough. McCullough was executive director of Southern Manor at Candler Senior Living, where the incident in question took place. Cowart had become a co-owner of the facility earlier in 2023.

Attorneys for both Cowart, who has been co-owner of Southern Manor in Statesboro since 2011, and McCullough issued statements via email Friday evening defending their clients.

"Mr. Cowart strongly denies any wrongdoing in this matter," said Statesboro attorney Matthew K. Hube. "He did not commit any of the acts that are being alleged by the state."

"On behalf of Meghan McCullough, I would like to plainly state that the indictment in this matter alleges behavior that she has not, is not, nor would she ever participate in at any time," said Statesboro attorney Keith Barber.

According to a Candler County Sheriff's Office incident report, Deputy Edwin Aviles was dispatched at 6:52 a.m., Friday, June 23, in response to a report of "an elderly female walking on the railroad tracks." Aviles said the woman told him she was kicked out of Southern Manor the previous evening and left out all night.

After the woman and her mother were interviewed about the incident, Capt. Justin Wells with the Candler County Sheriff's Office said the Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on June 30 to help determine if charges were warranted.

On Aug. 1, Cowart and McCullough were arrested and charged with felony neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident; felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents; misdemeanor reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of another; and failure to report a case of abuse of disabled adult or elder.

They were booked into the Candler County jail and released on a $10,000 cash/$20,000 property bond set by the Candler magistrate judge, Wells said in August.

The indictment claims Cowart and McCullough, "being the person(s) supervising the welfare of Cindy Price, a disabled adult, did willfully deprive her of shelter to the extent that the health and well-being of said victim was jeopardized by ejecting her from Southern Manor where the victim was residing during the rain storm without notice that she would be removed at that date and time."

In his emailed statement, Hube said: "Mr. Cowart has dedicated his entire career to providing the highest quality care to the residents of the facilities he owns and operates. His actions related to this matter were taken to protect the well-being of the residents and staff of Southern Manor at Candler.

"We look forward to appearing in court where we feel strongly that Mr. Cowart will be fully exonerated."

In his emailed statement, Barber said: "I would just like for everyone to wait until all the evidence comes out in this case to form an opinion as to what did or did not happen. I am very confident and have no doubt when all the facts are known that Mrs. McCullough will be totally exonerated in this matter."

A conviction of the felony charge of neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of no more than $50,000 or both prison and a fine.

A conviction for reckless conduct in Georgia is classified as a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $1,000.