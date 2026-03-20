Southeast Bulloch High teacher named New Advisor of the Year

A Bulloch County Schools' educator was named recently the Georgia Future Business Leaders of America New Advisor of the Year.

According to a release from the school district, Kacie Craig, a business accounting teacher at Southeast Bulloch High School, received the honor during Georgia FBLA's 2026 High School State Leadership Conference held March 13-14 in Atlanta.

"Mrs. Craig has been an excellent addition to our College & Career Program," said Bethany Gilliam, the school district's director of Career Technical & Agricultural Education. "She has worked tirelessly to strengthen her school's FBLA chapter, and her background in the private sector allows her to bring invaluable real-world expertise directly into the classroom."

The New Advisor of the Year award is given to educators who demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to student success within their first three years of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) advisement.

Craig, who is only in her second year of teaching, is credited with transforming the FBLA experience for her students. Under her guidance, the chapter achieved a major milestone last year by having its first-ever students qualify to compete at the National Leadership Conference.

Craig transitioned into education after more than a decade in the banking and finance industry. Her professional background includes roles as a mortgage loan originator and a mortgage operations specialist.

"She leverages this experience to provide students with hands-on, project-based learning that mirrors the expectations of the modern workforce," Gilliam said.

Craig's academic credentials further support her excellence in the classroom. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Georgia Southern University and her master's degree in secondary education – business education from Liberty University.



