Southeast Bulloch band students experience the 'power of music education'
SEB Band
Pictured (L-R): Anson Besier*, Kendall Griffith*, Piper Coleman*, Faith Collins*, Bowen Kicklighter*, Woelinam Gato**, Audrey Fowler*, Elikem Gato**, Avery Girardeau**, Sebastian Grossman*, Destiny Murphy, Kempton Holley, Abby Middleton* (*=top ensemble, **=1st Chair).

Last week, 13 students from Southeast Bulloch High's band program were selected to perform at the Southeast United States Honor Band at the American Band Association Hall of Fame in Troy, Alabama.

For three days, the student-musicians honed their skills under the guidance of some of the nation's top conductors and composers, including: Dr. Michael Burch-Pesses (Pacific University, OR), Dr. Charles Maguire (Keys Conservatory, Las Vegas), Dr. Chadwick Kamei (Pearl City, HI) and Terrence Cobb (Homewood HS, AL).

They also had the opportunity to work face-to-face with renowned composer Carol Brittin Chambers on her pieces.

At the conclusion of the session, eight SEB students earned spots in the top ensemble and three students earned 1st chair honors in their ensembles.

