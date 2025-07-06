Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

Earlier this month, we went on a bucket list trip to Nantucket, 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

It was quite a journey getting there – two flights, an hour and a half Uber ride and an hour-long ferry ride later, and we arrived in the magical land of cobblestone streets and shingled houses with white trim, each one with fresh flower boxes and its own name, like Sweet Thing and C’est Ici in French, which translates, “Here it is.”

The weather never made it above 68 degrees, and the summer dresses and shorts I packed left me chilly most of the week. We had a lot of rain and fog, which is typical for the New England seaport town.

I am a big fan of Elin Hilderbrand’s books. She’s written 30 novels, most of which have been set on Nantucket, and she is the reason I wanted to visit. “The Blue Bistro” is my favorite book of all time, and when I found it browsing an antique shop in Statesboro one sleepy Saturday years ago, I never would have imagined the world it would open to me.

The book is inspired by a restaurant in Nantucket known as Galley Beach. Of course, this was the first reservation I secured on the island. We arrived mid-week during our stay, and were immediately shown to our table facing the ocean. I sipped on an Aperol Spritz, made of just three ingredients, the primary one being Aperol, an Italian liqueur known for its bitter notes and bright orange color.

We ate pan-seared sea scallops while watching the sun go down just steps away from our table and it was impossible not to be elated. The wait staff actually encourages you to get up between courses and go take pictures on the beach while the sun is setting. It was a tremendous experience.

Serendipitously, earlier that same day, I learned Elin Hilderbrand happened to be doing a book signing at the local bookshop, and I got to meet her. She signed my copy of The Blue Bistro and I told her that her books had been my friends and thanked her for introducing me to this very special place.

During our first few days, we found the best lobster roll – butter based for me, mayo based for Kurt – visited The Whaling Museum (an absolute must!), discovered a favorite pub, and explored the shops along Main Street and in the charming town of Sconset.

We rented a jeep to drive on the beach out to one of the island's most popular attractions: Great Point Lighthouse, but first a stop at Nantucket Bake Shop for the best doughnut I’ve ever eaten. I'm still dreaming of the soft, pillowy texture with tart lemon filling.

On the drive through the wildlife refuge out to the lighthouse, we saw so many seals. They were bobbing up and down in the water like little Jack-in-the-boxes. Also, wild rabbits, swans, beautiful black and white American oystercatchers, and pink roses growing wild along the trail.

The 60-foot tower sits at the end of a seven-mile-long strip of sand at the northern most tip of Nantucket. It was a sight to behold. We also went sailing in the harbor, and passed by the Brant Point Lighthouse, the second oldest lighthouse in the U.S.

Rebekah and her husband Kurt seize the moment during dinner on Galley Beach at sunset, overlooking Nantucket sound on the Northwest shore.



When in New England, one must eat clam chowder. We found the best bowl at The Nantucket Tap Room inside the historic Jared Coffin House. After ordering it, we learned that it was award-winning, and we could definitely understand why. Chunks of tender carrot and potatoes – no small dice here. Served with crunchy oyster crackers, I was happy as a clam. It was our first time visiting Nantucket, but will not be the last.

Wishing you a summertime full of adventure and exploring somewhere new. It does wonders for the soul.





