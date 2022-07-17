Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

Fresh Georgia peaches are in season through mid-August and I can’t think of a better way to eat them than tucked inside a warm cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Head to the farmers’ market and snag a bag of fresh peaches to make my triple B dessert. Brown butter, bourbon and cinnamon sugar take this classic dessert to the next level! Serve it with fresh, sweetened whipped cream or some cold vanilla ice cream and fresh mint for a real summer treat.

Brown butter has a deeper, rich, more intense flavor than melted butter, and boasts a nutty, toasted flavor that enhances baked goods and other dishes.

You’ll love it. If you’d prefer to skip the bourbon or don’t have any on hand, use water instead. This cobbler is a celebration of summertime, and has a chewy texture, much like a blonde brownie. Take it easy and stay cool, y’all.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir "Some Kinda Good." Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.





Brown Butter Bourbon Peach Cobbler



Yields 8-10 servings





5 cups peeled, sliced peaches (about 5 peaches)

2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup bourbon, such as Jim Beam

8 tbsp. unsalted butter, plus 2 tbsp. for dotting

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tbsp. cinnamon

Fresh mint

Cinnamon sugar for sprinkling





Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large pot fitted with a lid, bring to a boil 1 cup of sugar, the peaches and bourbon. Let boil for 10 minutes. Place 1 stick of butter in the casserole dish, and place in the oven for 10 minutes until melted and browned. Meanwhile, whisk together the remaining cup of sugar, flour, milk and cinnamon until combined.

Once butter is browned, remove the pan from the oven. Pour mixture over the butter, but do not stir. Spoon fruit over the batter evenly. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and dot with butter. Bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until center is set. You will know it’s done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. To serve, place a heaping scoop of peach cobbler in a bowl with cold ice cream or fresh whipped cream and garnish with mint. Sprinkle with more cinnamon sugar to finish.



