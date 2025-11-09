Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

One fall afternoon, I looked around my kitchen and saw blessing after blessing.

A large wooden bowl of three dozen farm fresh eggs, a bunch of yellow summer squash and green zucchini, a basket full of red apples picked from an orchard in upstate New York. Each of these had been gifts freely given to us by a different neighbor who had an overabundance, all within a few days of each other and without knowing what the other had done.

These thoughtful random acts of kindness brought to mind the scripture in Matthew 22:39 that says, “...You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

What a perfect example of my neighbors acting out their faith. As we anticipate the upcoming season of thanksgiving, I’m grateful to live in a community where neighbors still take care of one another.

With all that delicious produce, I set about in the kitchen making my favorite squash casserole with sharp cheddar cheese and buttery crackers. I made apple crisp with pecans and mini-loaves of fresh zucchini bread with walnuts. I shared the apple crisp with my family, and gave the neighbors who had given us the squash two fresh baked loaves of the zucchini bread.

A few days later, I received a Facebook message that read: “Your zucchini walnut bread is awesome. We are savoring every bite. Thank you so much.” It was the least I could do after they had blessed us so generously.

Squash casserole is a Southern staple and is sure to be a Some Kinda Good addition to your Thanksgiving tables.

Take this side dish to share with your family and friends, and everyone will want seconds.





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.





Some Kinda Good Squash Casserole





Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 4 cups sliced yellow squash

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 2 large eggs

• 1 cup grated cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1/2 teaspoon herbs de Provence

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional

• ½ teaspoon kosher salt

• ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1 sleeve buttery crackers, such as Ritz

• 3 sprigs of Fresh Thyme, optional





Directions

Preheat the oven to 350º F. Melt two tablespoons of butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add squash and onions and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly and drain any excess liquid from the squash by ringing it out in a clean dish towel.

To a large bowl, add eggs and lightly whisk. Add cheese, milk and sour cream, and whisk into egg until well-combined. Add cooked squash and onions to egg mixture and stir well. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and add it to the squash mixture. Add herbs de Provence, cayenne pepper and salt and pepper. Stir well to combine.

Spray a 9×13 casserole dish with cooking spray and pour squash casserole mixture into the baking dish. Top evenly with crushed Ritz crackers. Place in the oven and bake for 45 minutes, or until the top has lightly browned. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves.



