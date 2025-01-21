Snowy forecast prompts state of emergency in Georgia

ATLANTA — For the second time this month, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in Georgia, with snow expected across the state. A winter storm watch is in effect in 128 of the state's 159 counties, with forecasts calling for up to two inches of snow between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. "Before the full force of the incoming winter weather arrives, many Georgians are already experiencing dangerously low temperatures ahead of expected freezing precipitation on Tuesday," Kemp said Monday. "As we continue to coordinate with state and local officials throughout the state, I urge everyone to make their own preparations to ensure they and their families are safe over the coming days, especially if road conditions prevent travel."