Snipes re-elected to State Bar Board of Governors

Daniel B. Snipes of Taulbee Rushing Snipes Marsh & Hodgin LLC in Statesboro was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 4.

Snipes will continue to serve in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven counties. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1995. His law practice is focused in the areas of federal and state trial practice, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, motor vehicle defects, personal injury, products liability law, recreational products, trucking and wrongful death cases. He is a past president of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, a member of the Southern District of Georgia’s Advisory Committee for the United States District Court, past chair of the State Bar’s Advisory Committee on Legislation, past chair of the University of Georgia School of Law’s Alumni Council and a past president of the Bulloch County Bar Association.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.



