Smith — Rigler Wedding

Cheshire Rigler and Lexie Smith were married with a full Mass on Dec. 7, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Nashville, Tennessee, with the Most Rev. Fr. Thomas A. Chillog officiating the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Chad and Lisa Smith of St. Clairsville, Ohio. She is the granddaughter of Augusta Smith and Sandra Trolley. Lexie completed her undergraduate degree in music business from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and then earned her juris doctorate from Belmont University College of Law. She is employed with Yamaha Music in Franklin, Tenn.

The groom is the son of Rush and Pam Hicks of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is the grandson of Bill and Jean Cheshire of Statesboro and Dottie Hicks and the late Jack Hicks of Cobbtown, Georgia. Cheshire completed his undergraduate degree in geology from The University of Tennessee Knoxville. After graduation, Cheshire became a Navy pilot. He is currently in his last semester at Belmont University College of Law. Cheshire plans to practice law as an entertainment attorney in Nashville.

Bridesmaids were Madison Smith, sister-in-law of the bride; Alex Heavner, Lexie Ward, Whitney Culbreath, Megan Theaker and Megan Keelan.

Best man was Tennyson Dodd, best friend of the groom; Jay Hicks, brother of the groom; Drew Cheshire, cousin of the groom; Tristen Smith, brother-in-law of the groom; David Arredondo and Wes Herrman.

The reception was held at the Westin Hotel in Nashville. After a honeymoon trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the couple resides in Nashville.