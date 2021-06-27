Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

Being a food writer definitely has its advantages. Through my partnership with Southern Soil magazine, I was recently introduced to Local Farm Bag, a food delivery service that essentially brings the farmers’ market to your front door step. I received the most amazing bag of local food grown by Georgia farmers featuring what’s in season now, and it was like Christmas in June.

If you follow me on social media, you probably saw my unbagging video — we opened the delivery together and found a fresh loaf of ciabatta, mangos, melons, romaine lettuce, Corno di Toro red peppers, corn on the cob, peaches and my favorite — a bag full of little green tomatillos.

The tomatillo, known as the Mexican husk tomato, may resemble an unripened green tomato in appearance, but in taste, is a different thing entirely. The small, green fruit comes in its own little dry, leafy husk, which when peeled back leaves a sticky texture behind.

Tart and bright, tomatillos are denser and less watery than tomatoes. Delicious in many ways, one of the most popular uses is Salsa Verde, or green salsa. I thought I’d share my recipe for this bright, tangy dish perfect for dipping with tortilla chips or tossing with pasta. Share it at your next get together for a fresh take on chips and dip.

This recipe is versatile, use what you have on hand. For example, fresh parsley instead of cilantro, or red pepper flakes instead of jalapenos. Salsa Verde is best served cold.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Tomatillo Salsa Verde







To cook the tomatillos, roast them in the oven for the most flavor.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds tomatillos

1/2 cup chopped white onion

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste





Remove papery husks from tomatillos and rinse well. Cut the tomatillos in half and place cut side down on a baking sheet. Place under a broiler for about 5-7 minutes to lightly blacken the skins of the tomatillos. Place the cooked tomatillos, lime juice, onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes in a blender or food processor and pulse until all ingredients are finely chopped and mixed. Season to taste with salt.

Cool in refrigerator. Serve with chips or as a Some Kinda Good accompaniment to Mexican dishes.



