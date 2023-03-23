Silent Auction to help dogs, cats in need

For the first time since 2019, the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will hold its annual Silent Auction in person. The group’s largest fundraiser had been held every year since 2002, but the COVID pandemic caused the cancellation of the event for the past three years.



“It’s such an important event to raise the funds to help animals in need in our community,” said Carrie Mitchell, secretary for the local group. “And it will be so much fun to get together and share stories about the wonderful pets and animals in our lives.”

The Silent Auction is set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church on Country Club Road in Statesboro. In addition to the hundreds of items available for auction, there will be food, beer, wine and soft drinks. Admission is $20 and can be purchased at the church on Saturday, at the ReTails Thrift Shop on North College St. or by calling (912) 681-9393.

“Six volunteers have been going out soliciting items for the auction,” Mitchell said. “We have gift certificates, which are hugely popular. We have some furniture, artwork, jewelry, Averitt Center events, Georgia Southern football and baseball tickets. We have something for every taste.”

All proceeds from the ticket sales and auction help fund the Humane Society’s Animal Rescue and Spay and Neuter programs. The group relies on local donations – it does not receive any funding from the Humane Society of the United States or any government funds.

“Donations throughout the year are really what we run on and fundraisers fill in the gaps to keep our bills up to date,” Mitchell said. “We are highly dependent on the goodness of people and we certainly have some great donors.”

The Society’s Rescue Program works with Bulloch County Animal Services and the public to help find homes for as many animals in need of one in the community, Mitchell said.

The foster program currently has between 45 and 50 families who accept dogs and cats when there is no room at the Bulloch Animal Shelter or from people who can no longer care for their pet. And before an animal goes into a foster home, they are fully checked by a vet and spayed or neutered, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the Society works with local veterinarians at Gateway Animal Hospital, Best Friends Animal Hospital and Statesboro-Bulloch Regional Veterinary Hospital.

“We are very appreciative of all of them,” she said. “Without their help and generosity, we would have to drastically cut back the services we give to animals and the number of animals we are able to help.”

Mitchell said she first got involved with the Humane Society when she and her husband became a foster family.

“Fostering the animals, you see first-hand the changes and how they come out of their shells and become great pets,” she said. “You see a family adopt them and it becomes the greatest prize on earth.”

Georgia Southern University student Taylor Wood became a foster pet parent to “Yoda” four months ago. Yoda is a 110-pound mix of a Labrador retriever and a Cane Corso.

“I just wanted to have a dog,” said Wood, who is from Lake Oconee. “I rescued a dog back home and I couldn’t bring him down here so I wanted to have a dog here with me. My mom works a lot with the Humane Society back home. So, I reached out to the Humane Society here and they said Yoda had been at the Animal Shelter the longest and I wanted a big dog.”