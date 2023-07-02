SHS graduate Dr. Brett Cotten awarded teaching excellence award

Dr. Brett Cotten, a graduate of Statesboro High School and son of Doyice and Mary Cotten, was awarded the 2023 Columbus State University Teaching Excellence Award. The award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a strong commitment to teaching and student learning.

This commitment is demonstrated through learning activities designed to develop critical thinking and problem solving skills and through the use of effective teaching strategies to enhance student learning and foster student academic success. Cotten has degrees from UGA, Georgia State, and his PhD is from Florida State University.

Cotten is a dedicated educator who teaches a number of courses, including financial management, investments and international finance. In addition, he serves as the adviser for the Columbus State student finance organization and has served as the faculty adviser for many student competitions, including the CFA Research Challenge. He has taken students to finance conferences in New York and Ohio and led student trips to visit businesses and financial institutions in Atlanta and New York’s financial district. He also led a study abroad trip to Ireland and regularly works with honors students, serving on honor thesis committees.

Cotten has been recognized for his teaching previously. He was a finalist for the Columbus State University Educator of the Year Award in 2018. Before coming to Columbus State, Cotten taught at East Carolina University where he was awarded North Carolina Distance Learning Association Award for Excellence in Teaching and was a finalist for both the Board of Governors Distinguished Professor for Teaching Award and the Alumni Association Award for Outstanding Teaching.

He will now be Columbus State University’s nominee for the USG Regents Teaching Excellence Award.



