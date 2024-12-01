Shopping by Lantern Light opens the holiday season in Statesboro

Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday, Nov. 26 kicked off the holiday season and concluded the 2024 in-person market season for Statesboro's Main Street Farmers Market.

The annual event was held for the third year at Farmers Market location behind the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on South Main Street.

Lanterns helped showcase some of the best local food and crafts the Bulloch County region has to offer. Beneath white lights of the holiday season, dozens of farmers, food vendors and craft makers provided shoppers with a wide variety of products.

Shopping by Lantern Light began in 2008 and marks the final Farmers Market of the season, which runs April through November.

The web-based version of the market, Statesboro Market2Go, continues year-round.

Amy Holloway, right, and Lisa Newham sample the aromas of Sunny Sue Soaps. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jessica Herrmann and her crew from Great GA Realty pass out shopping bags and welcome shoppers Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Brittany Holsonback and daughter Eliza, 6, shop for jewelry together during the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market annual Shopping by Lantern Light event. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



While taking a look at the holiday offerings at Tis the Season, Tammie Hall, left, gives Ashleigh Aiello a smell of her fresh baked bread during the annual Shopping by Lantern Light event at Farmers Market location behind the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on Tuesday, Nov. 26. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



An elf keeps an eye on the transactions at the Artes Lignum booth during the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market annual Shopping by Lantern Light. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Rachel Mackelprang, right, and cousin Evan share smiles and holiday spirit with customers of MAC Family Farm during the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market the annual Shopping by Lantern Light. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

