Shopping by Lantern Light opens the holiday season in Statesboro
Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday, Nov. 26 kicked off the holiday season and concluded the 2024 in-person market season for Statesboro's Main Street Farmers Market.
The annual event was held for the third year at Farmers Market location behind the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on South Main Street.
Lanterns helped showcase some of the best local food and crafts the Bulloch County region has to offer. Beneath white lights of the holiday season, dozens of farmers, food vendors and craft makers provided shoppers with a wide variety of products.
Shopping by Lantern Light began in 2008 and marks the final Farmers Market of the season, which runs April through November.
The web-based version of the market, Statesboro Market2Go, continues year-round.