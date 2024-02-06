Sheriff's Office looking for missing Bulloch man

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Bulloch man who has been missing since Friday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Denver Haymons, 59, was last seen Friday evening. His vehicle, a white 2000 Ford Expedition, was found Saturday morning at Williams Landing at the Ogeechee River in northern Bulloch County, off Old River Road North and Macedonia Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding any contact with Haymons since Saturday, Feb. 3.

Haymons is white and may have been wearing Khaki pants with a Columbia fishing shirt of an unknown color, or a camouflage shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haymons, or if anyone has seen or spoken to him since Saturday, is asked to call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 764-1744, or Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-1703.