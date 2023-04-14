Sheriff and warden propose shared lockup expansion for growing Bulloch

Inmate workers

Many residents of the county jail are awaiting trial and not available to work, while others, remaining here immediately after sentencing, are unwilling or have few skills, Brown and Black explained.

But state inmates, serving longer sentences at BCCI, supply much of the county Road Department's workforce. This includes some inmates who know how or learn to operate heavy equipment. Others provide labor for other county departments, performing tasks from office cleaning and basic maintenance of buildings and grounds to moving voting equipment. At times they also assist the city governments.

This is the "public works" aspect of the new expansion proposal, and also part of the reasoning behind the suggested addition of a transitional center to the master plan.

Transitional centers — such as a state-operated one at Claxton — house state inmates in the final months of their sentences while they receive counseling and work at jobs with public or private employers outside the facility. They receive modest pay, a portion of which goes to the transitional center as rent.

Tillman, BCCI warden since August 2018 but whose 37 years in corrections also included a tenure as the Georgia Department of Corrections' director of prisons, said there are other reasons to have a local transitional center.

"Keeping in mind that 95 percent of the incarcerated people in Georgia are going to come home — they're gong to be our neighbors — so, do we want them to come home getting off the bus with a $25 debit card, which is what the state gives them now, and one set of clothes?" Tillman said.

"Or do we want to bring a select few that meet the criteria back to this new transitional center, give them a job, give them some more counseling classes, routine drug tests, they go to work, they come back to spend the night, their money comes to us, they pay room and board …," he said, "and hopefully they're much better citizens when they do go home."

State inmates would arrive at the center in the last 15–18 months of their sentences, and with 30–50 beds, it would serve Bulloch and neighboring counties, he said.

Sheriff Brown proposes coordinating this program also with the Bulloch County Probation Department to supply transitional, probationer and community service labor for local government agencies.

This plan "kills several birds with one stone," Brown said. "It will not only help our Recreation Department, our Public Works, our 911; it helps out most everybody in county government with the fact that you will be able to supply them some type of worker inmate."

The number of beds used for the transitional center could be flexible, so these could become regular jail beds, if needed, in the future, Tillman said.

Jail 'full' at 80%

Bulloch County Correctional Institution is operating at full capacity, with 160 inmates, all men. It would not expand, but would instead have all its sleeping quarters and headquarters replaced. One area that might be preserved is the relatively newer kitchen with which a contracted food service, employing BCCI inmates, serves both BCCI and the county jail.

As part of their conceptual master plan, Brown and Tillman suggest creating a shared laundry, operated by inmate labor, to serve both the jail and the C.I. Since they currently have separate laundries, this would eliminate some duplication of service. Other suggested features of the plan include a coroner's office and morgue and an expanded public works shop and equipment area.

Unlike the C.I., the jail housing would be expanded, not replaced, by the proposed addition. Brown talks about adding a 500-bed jail pod, and a roughly 750-bed addition, minus 160 beds for the C.I. and about 50 for the transitional center, would accomplish that.

Added to the existing facility, it would also create a more than 900-bed jail.

The existing Bulloch County Jail officially has 466 beds. But a correctional facility, and especially a jail with dormitories for men and women, is operationally full at 80–85% capacity, Tillman said.

If a jail has two 50-inmate female dorms and receives 51 women, 49 beds are lost to receiving male inmates, Black explained. Other beds can be lost to the need to keep inmates separate because they are co-defendants or gang members, become violent or have a mental health diagnosis, Brown said.

In the past few weeks, the Bulloch County Jail has held 351 inmates in-house, while 21–22 others are held for Bulloch on contract by the Jenkins County Jail. That's 75% of capacity in-house, and the Bulloch Jail would be at 80% theoretical capacity if the inmates held in the neighboring county were returned.

Brown, who was elected to a second four-year term in 2020 and plans to seek re-election again next year, said he wants to see the county update its facilities and build for future needs.

For future needs

"We want to work for a vision to where whoever may come in in years to come — we're talking five, 10 years down the road; nobody knows what may happen to me …," he said. "We want to make things look better. We want somebody to be able to walk in and be able to see in front of them instead of behind them."

He said he realizes that the growth in criminal justice needs he is talking about has also created demands on the courts, such as for expansion of the Judicial Annex, that the county must also address. But Brown notes that the county's population was growing long before Hyundai Motor Group just last year announced the construction of a massive factory in the region, leading to other industries coming here.

"It's sometimes sad and it hurts me to say now we're playing catch-up, but taxes in the future, if the millage rate goes up by the county commissioners, this is not the fault of the county commission, it's not the fault of any department in the county government or any of the four constitutional officers …," Brown said. "It's really the fault of the growth we've had since about 2000, and nothing was done about catching up, and now, guess what, we're trying to catch up."

Planning and cost

County Manager Tom Couch called the sheriff's and warden's concept an attempt to make "the use of that land out there more logical." But the concept is far from a final plan, and Couch intends to propose — possibly at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting — that the county contract the architectural and engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood, which has provided services to the county on other projects, to do what he called "a preface to a pre-design study" on the concept and site for a fee of about $33,000.

This could include some determinations of square footages and potentially some preliminary cost estimates, he said.

"Then we've got to figure out how we're going to end up paying for it because, I mean, everything is needed, desperately, now," Couch said. "But a C.I. and a transition center and a fleet building and morgue, and trying to decommission other buildings like the old C.I., it's a big program, and I have no doubt it would be tens of millions of dollars."

Pressed for a more precise-sounding guess, he said he wouldn't be surprised if the cost reaches $50 million.

With the population growth now occurring and the needs and requests of various agencies, the county government may have to look beyond the next Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum, in 2024 or 2025, and also consider a separate, general obligation bond referendum, Couch said.

"That's why we've got to figure these things out because whether it's judicial complex, an indoor recreation center or a jail pod/transition center and all the other stuff, these are significant and large expenses that we're going to have to work into our financial model. …," he said. "They're things we have to have and the public expects."

Meanwhile, a new facility that would serve the expanded jail has already been built but has yet to be staffed. The intake and medical building, completed about two years ago, includes a booking area, holding cells, a separate juvenile holding area, some padded isolation cells, a dental clinic room and medical treatment rooms.

It has yet to be opened for lack of staffing, but county officials hope to change that with at least partial staffing later this summer.