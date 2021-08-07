SHE Women’s Expo set for Aug. 14 at OTC

An educational and exciting event promises prizes, fun and health information during the SHE Women’s Expo next Saturday, Aug. 14.

Held from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College, the SHE Women’s Expo brings together area health, fitness and beauty professionals and community women to offer free samples, demonstrations, makeovers, health information and more, said Jan Melton, Statesboro Herald advertising director who helped organize the event. The SHE Women’s Expo is presented by the Statesboro Herald, with title sponsor East Georgia Regional Medical Center and other area sponsors.

The event is free and open to the public, she said.

More than 45 exhibitors, including local medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists, businesses and civic clubs, are scheduled to offer informational sessions, contests and links to other resources, Melton said.

There will be giveaways, door prizes and a chance for each attendee to win a grand prize.

“After being forced to cancel the 2020 SHE Expo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited about being able to offer our third SHE Expo,” said Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Statesboro Herald. “There will be a lot of local experts on hand to answer questions and offer ways to live a healthier lifestyle. We appreciate the support of all our sponsors in presenting this important health education event in our community. Please come out and take advantage of a wealth of healthy living information.”

The expo theme, “Health|Wellness|Connections,” is designed to “empower women to make better decisions about wellness, lifestyle and beauty” and to inspire women of the community to “keep health a priority,” Melton said.

The event is a collaboration of individuals, agencies and businesses in the community. In addition to the local hospital, other supporters include Platinum sponsor Southern OB/GYN and Silver sponsors McCook’s Pharmacy and Statesboro Urgent Care.

“The Herald is excited to work with East Georgia Regional Medical Center,” Melton said. “As the title sponsor, they will provide information on health, comprehensive wellness, and assessments — all accessible to women under one roof.”

The partnership between the Herald at the hospital to host the Expo is in its second year.

“We are very excited to return as the title sponsor again at this year’s third SHE Expo,” said Erin Spillman, director of marketing for EGRMC.

“Partnering again with the Statesboro Herald to plan something fun and engaging for women of all ages in Bulloch County and the surrounding areas has truly been fulfilling for us. After a great event in 2019, unfortunately the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 SHE EXPO. So we’re excited to be part of what will surely be a fun and educational event this year.”

In addition to the variety of health, beauty and other information available, several break-out sessions led by experts in their fields will be offered at no charge. Sessions will be offered in beginner’s Yoga, hands-only CPR basics, stroke awareness and prevention, exercise for a healthy heart and heart healthy nutrition.

Also, anyone attending will be able to take advantage of free health screenings offered by East Georgia East Georgia Regional Medical Center and other health professionals. Expo attendees may also receive no-cost blood pressure and vision screenings, stroke assessment and screenings.

“We look forward to everyone coming out to experience all that it will have to offer,” Spillman said. “The health and wellness of our community is a priority for us at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, and we hope that this free event will bring fresh, new ideas and empowerment to Statesboro for years to come.”

For more information on the SHE Women’s Expo, visit www.shewomensexpo.com or send an email to shewomensexpo@gmail.com. For sponsorship or exhibit information contact Melton at (912) 489-9401.