While the Bulloch County area has been fortunate to avoid weather events that significantly affect the area over the past few years, Bulloch Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said "Severe Weather Preparedness Week" is the right time to think about preparedness.



“As we know from the past our area can certainly feel the effects of all types of severe weather ranging from ice storms to tornados,” Wynn said. “This week gives us all an opportunity to make a plan and prepare for these events just in case.”

Severe Weather Preparedness Week began Monday and each day through Friday has its own theme.



