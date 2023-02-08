While the Bulloch County area has been fortunate to avoid weather events that significantly affect the area over the past few years, Bulloch Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said "Severe Weather Preparedness Week" is the right time to think about preparedness.
“As we know from the past our area can certainly feel the effects of all types of severe weather ranging from ice storms to tornados,” Wynn said. “This week gives us all an opportunity to make a plan and prepare for these events just in case.”
Severe Weather Preparedness Week began Monday and each day through Friday has its own theme.
Monday – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.
Tuesday – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.
Wednesday – Tornado Safety: Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.
Thursday – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
Friday – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.
Chris Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said:
“Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and lightning from severe thunderstorms greatly increases across Georgia. Severe Weather Preparedness Week serves as a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards.”