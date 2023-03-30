Sen. Burns helps pass ‘Izzy’s Law’

Senate Bill 107, known as “Izzy’s Law,” received final passage in the Georgia Senate and now awaits signature by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Sponsored by Sen. Max Burns (R – Sylvania), Izzy’s Law would require the Department of Public Health to develop a widely-accessible safety plan for aquatic activities based on the standards for nationally-accredited swim instructors.

Izzy’s Law is named after Israel “Izzy” Scott, a 4-year-old who died as a result of a drowning accident during a backyard swim lesson in Burke County in June 2022.

“I am grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for passing this important measure with bipartisan support,” Burns said. “This bill is a reflection of the hard work and advocacy of the Scott family, who have been there through every step of the legislative process.

“Izzy’s Law ensures our children are protected through the development of safety aquatic plans for private swim instructors. I am honored to see the passage of this legislation that will create a safer Georgia and thoughtfully honor the life of Israel Scott.”