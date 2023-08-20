Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

In Georgia, it’s sweet potato season, y’all. From August to November, this nutritious vegetable will be at its peak and abundant. That gets me excited for a few reasons, as I have always loved sweet potatoes. In my family, they seem to be at the heart of many good food memories, such as every Thanksgiving when my mom makes her sweet potato casserole with a satisfying pecan streusel topping.

Last Sunday was a big day. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to cook with Paula Deen in her home kitchen, and we made my sweet potato biscuits with honey butter. The episode aired on her Love & Best Dishes show, and you can watch it free on Paula Deen’s YouTube Channel and Facebook and Instagram pages. It was a dream come true and a surreal moment to stand beside this lady who has taught me so much about cooking in the very same kitchen I have watched on TV for many years. She really enjoyed my biscuits, and even told me she liked them better than her own. Now, that was a high compliment!

My mom and Grandma Dot love sweet potato biscuits, as did my great-Grandma Elnora. They have long been a Southern tradition, but I’ve been surprised to meet a few Southerners who say they’ve never had one. This morning I woke up to a text message from my Aunt Susan, who had watched me cook with Paula recently. She had been flipping through an old recipe box that belonged to my great-great Aunt Louise “Beasie” Baker when she came across a newspaper clipping, most likely from the Macon Telegraph circa 1940. Of all things, the clipping was taken from a column titled “Home-Making Hints,” by Susan Myrick and included a recipe for sweet potato biscuits!

The best part was an excerpt from the description at the top which read, “Today I am giving the recipe for sweet potato biscuits in answer to a request from a lady who says she wants it for some Yankee friends.” I laughed out loud when I read that, as we Southern folks do like to help where we can. Bless it.

Today, in 2023, I am sharing my recipe for these same beloved biscuits. I sure hope you enjoy every bite. Serve them for breakfast, or as an accompaniment with a dinner of fried chicken or pork chops.

