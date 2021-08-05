School bus struck by tractor trailer, no children on board

A Bulloch County school bus with no children on board, was struck by a tractor trailer Thursday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, there were no serious injuries at the scene, though the bus driver was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

According to Hayley Greene, director of public relations for the Bulloch County Schools System, after its morning school routes were completed, the bus was heading west on Miller Street Extension about 7:45 a.m. As it was crossing Veterans Memorial Parkway heading towards the school district’s Technology and Transportation Annex on Simons Road, the bus was struck by a tractor trailer.

Upon impact, the bus overturned and landed on its side.

According to the State Patrol, the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Citing employee confidentiality rules, Greene was unable to give any update on the bus driver’s condition.