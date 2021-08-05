Sarah Singletary named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Sarah Singletary, an Echo Sonographer, its Employee of the Month for July.

Singletary began her career at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 2012.

"Sarah excels in all she sets out to do," said Tonya Eagle, director of Cardio-vascular Services at EGRMC. "She is wonderful with her patients and their families, and always meets you with a smile and a positive 'can do' attitude. She is meticulous in her work and strives to do her best in whatever she is doing. Sarah always supports her team, and helps out other departments in the hospital whenever needed. She doesn't mind stepping outside of her comfort zone to work as a 'runner' during critical times of need.

"Sarah goes the extra mile in everything she's engaged in," added Eagle. "She is a great example of our motto: Every patient. Every time. Always."

"It's evident that Sarah's work ethic is second to none, and this award is very well deserved," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at EGRMC.