'A' for safety at EGRMC

For the third consecutive ratings cycle, East Georgia Regional Medical Center received an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety study.

The grade recognizes the Statesboro hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error while being treated at the medical center. Leapfrog releases grades twice yearly and the fall 2022 “A” for EGRMC comes on the heels of “A” grades in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.

“This distinction reinforces our commitment to providing safe, quality, compassionate care,” said East Georgia Regional CEO Stephen Pennington. “Our entire team consistently seeks ways to improve in service to our patients and the ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group comes from that focus.”

Leapfrog is an independent patient safety organization founded by employers. The group issues the rankings semi-annually, in fall and spring. It’s a widely watched rating system.

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

Of the 81 hospitals rated by Leapfrog in Georgia, 21 received an “A,” 23 a “B,” 33 a “C,” and four a “D.” No hospitals in Georgia received an “F” grade, though two received a ‘Not Graded” notation.

Among other hospitals in the Statesboro area that participated in the Leapfrog program, Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro and Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah each received an “A” along with East Georgia Regional. Receiving a “C” in the area was Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah and Candler Hospital in Savannah each received a “NG” – No Grade.

To see East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s full grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.

The scores are calculated by experts on patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses national measures from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, and other supplemental data sources. The letter grade, summarizing 28 measures, reflects a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

The Leapfrog goal is to encourage consumers to consider safety when selecting a hospital. The group also says it believes the grade will foster strong market incentives for hospitals to make safety a priority.



