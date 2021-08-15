Restaurant Inspections

Compiled from reports from the Bulloch County Health Department

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia. gov/environmental-health inspections and select Bulloch County.





July 20

➤ The Saucy Shrimp, 12218 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 76

Observed adulterated crab; corrected on-site; discarded. Observed food debris on can opener. Observed black organic matter on soda nozzles. Observed food stored past discard date; corrected onsite; food discarded. Observed employee prepping food without proper hair restraints. Observed raw wood used in freezer and kitchen. Raw wood prohibited for use in food service. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





July 24

➤ Bites On Brampton, LLC, 1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 97

Observed light coming through back door. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Cattails Cafe (Ogeechee Tech), 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed scoop handle stored improperly; corrected on-site.Inspector: Randall.





July 22

➤ Captain D's Restaurant, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 88

Observed personal drinks stored on food contact surfaces. Observed uncovered food items in reach-in coolers, walkin freezer. Observed food service worker without proper hair restraint. Observed ice scoop container stored improperly in ice.Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Del Sur Tacos & Cantina, 514 South Main Street

▲ Score: 78

Observed personal drink stored on food contact surface. Observed rotten/moldy lemons in walk-in cooler.Observed uncovered food at sandwich station, in reach-in coolers. Observed food debris/buildup on can opener blade. Observed chicken being hotheld at less than 135 degrees F.Observed food, food debris and build-up on floors in kitchen and walk-in freezer. Inspector: Thomas.

Reinspection score: 96

(July 29) Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed bowl used as a scoop. All food scoops must have handles. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Hopeulikit BBQ & Market Place, 21266 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 96

Observed debris on can opener blade.Clean food contact surface.Observed organic build-up in ice machine. Inspector: Randall.





July 23

➤ Georgia Southern Catering Services, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 96

Observed crust and buildup on can opener blade. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Patterson's Station 67, 26 Independence Way

▲ Score: 90

Observed multiple food items stored uncovered in reach-in cooler.Cover all foods in cold-hold storage when not in use. Observed excessive organic matter build-up in bulk ice machine. Clean food contact surface. Observed dirty wiping cloth stored on cutting board. Observed excessive wear to paint on floors in kitchen.Observed food debris behind equipment. Observed dust build-up on vent hood covers.

Inspector: Laura Moore.





July 26

➤ 180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Checkers, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in the bottoms of reach-in coolers/ freezers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 506 Fair Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ High Hope Service Center, 231 Simons Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed walk-in cooler floor in poor condition. Inspector: Thomas.





July 27

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90 Observed hand-washing sink without soap. Observed uncovered food items in walkin cooler. Observed food debris/build-up on shelves and inside reach-in cooler. Observed floors with food debris and dirt. Inspector: Thomas.





July 28

➤ Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 95

Observed food worker without hair restraint.Observed stagnant water and debris in the bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed trash and debris under shelves in rear.Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Chick-fil-A Of Statesboro, 703 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 94

Observed uncovered food on counters. Observed food debris and build-up on equipment and shelves. Observed food debris on floors under and behind equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Parkwood Foodservice, 12188 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Splash In The Boro, P.O. Box 408

▲ Score: 81

Observed personal drink without lid and straw.Observed personal drink stored near food items and on food contact surfaces.Observed potentiallyhazardous food items held above 41 degrees F.Corrective action: all food discarded. Observed food prep workers not wearing proper hair restraints. Observed cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container. Observed flies in kitchen area (excessive). Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Splashy's Sandwich Shoppe, 1388 Highway 24 East

▲ Score: 88

Observed mold on baffle inside ice machine. Observed broken thermometer in reach-in cooler. Observed food debris and dead flies on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed dirt, food debris and mold on floors. Observed rat feces on hand sink.Observed excessive flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Taco Bell, 729 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/ warmers. Observed urinal in men's bathroom leaking. Inspector: Thomas.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward