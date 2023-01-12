‘Run the Boro 5K’ YMCA benefit set for Jan. 28

The YMCA invites the public to participate in the 8th Annual “Run the Boro 5K” race set for Jan. 28.

A benefit to support the Statesboro Family YMCA, the entry fee to run/walk the course is $30 through Jan. 27 and $40 on race day. Every runner receives a race bag with discounts from the community of Statesboro.

“Our goal this year is to raise over $10,000 dollars for the YMCA’s Annual Campaign through participants, donors, and sponsors,” said Hannah Beggs, executive director of the Statesboro YMCA.

According to a release from the YMCA, all proceeds from Run the Boro will benefit the “Place to Dream Program” at the Statesboro Y. The Fream program is dedicated to placing beds in the homes of children that do not currently have a bed to sleep on.

Last year, the program was able to place 10 beds in homes that included: a bed frame, mattress, comforter set, a Bible, a book and a toy.

“When you give to the Y, you’re giving those in need the opportunity to thrive,” Beggs said. “Every dollar raised goes directly towards helping children and families in need and helps build a stronger community.”

The Jan. 28 race will begin at the YMCA in Statesboro off East Jones St. at 9 a.m. Runners will then make their way through Statesboro to the McTell Trail then back to the YMCA and the finish line.

There will be vendors and refreshments at the finish and an awards ceremony for the top finishers for each age group.

For more information about the event, contact Beggs at (912) 225-1962 or Hannah.Beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org.