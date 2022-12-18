Rudolph flies onto the stage at SHS, and local students sing, clap along

Statesboro High School Drama Department students presented "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to enthusiastic audiences last weekend. Students from local elementary schools laughed and sang along as SHS students portrayed the cast of characters, including two versions of Rudolph.
Young Rudolph was portrayed by Tina Piltner, while the older version was played by Sydney Bonistall.
Other cast members included Hunter Williams and Claiborne Jones and Santa and Mrs. Clause, Madison Harvey as Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Siyonna Wilkerson as Clarice, and Annalia Small as Yukon Cornelius.
The cast was completed by Ambrea Carnes, Lucy Keeley, Meghan Geeter, Gage Landing, Erin Shen, Jester Ellison, Emily Jones, A'nyah Hicks, Sachi Shah, Demia Hartwell, Ann Parker, Kate McCorkle, Alexis Bell, Gracie Besley, Emily Ward, Janeajah Turner, Layla Herrera, Mackenzie Deal, Brandon Castro, Kassidy Littles, Melodie Anderson, Lydia Lippincot, Bailey Bryson and Sophia Pellegrino.
Student director was Sachi Shah, with Camille Clemmons acting as stage manager. The production was directed by Eddie Frazier, Drama teacher and chair of the Fire Arts Department at SHS.