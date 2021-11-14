Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October and November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Oct. 27

➤ El Sombrero # 10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 80

Observed moldy peppers in walk-in cooler. Observed uncovered food items throughout kitchen. Observed coolers without internal thermometers. Observed food items not stored six inches off the floor. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Loco's Grill & Pub, 91 Brairwood Lane

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Clean food contact surfaces routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed door on small reach-in cooler not closing as designed. Repair cooler door. Observed excessive debris on shelving under prep line. Clean surfaces routinely. Observed excessive water holding in bottom of prep top cooler. Clean cooler routinely to prevent water/debris accumulations. Observed excessive water holding in beer cooler behind bar. Clean cooler routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed debris on equipment exteriors. Clean equipment routinely. Observed damage to floor in beer cooler in kitchen. Repair flooring. Observed missing and damaged ceiling tiles in kitchen. Replace/repair ceiling tiles. Observed excessive dust accumulation on air conditioning vent in kitchen. Clean air conditioning vent cover routinely. Observed pest control device placed in ice bin while not in use behind bar. Pest control devices must be stored away from equipment and food prep areas. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Longhorn Of Statesboro, 719 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed milk in reach-in cooler past date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed plates not stored inverted/protected. Observed debris on floor in walk-in freezer. Clean freezer routinely to avoid accumulations. Observed water holding in wine cooler behind bar. Clean cooler routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed broken tiles on floor in kitchen. Repair tiles. Observed excessive debris on floors in kitchen. Clean floors. Observed debris throughout facility. Clean floors, walls, ceilings and equipment routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed dust and grease buildup on ventilation hood covers. Clean vent hood covers routinely to prevent accumulations. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Statesboro Head Start, 150 Williams Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed personal drink without lid and straw. Observed personal items stored with food items. Observed cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container when not in use. Observed food debris in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite B

▲ Score: 95

Observed employee washing hands in prep sink. Observed food scoop handles in contact with food. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Uncle Shug's, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed uncovered food items in kitchen area. Observed food debris and buildup on slicer. Observed grease food debris at reach-in warmer. Observed food debris on shelves. Observed grease/food debris on floors. Observed broken or missing tile; replace and repair. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered food items. Replace broken thermometers in reach-in cooler/walk-in coolers. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Observed food debris, food on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed buildup on shelves, counters; clean where needed. Observed dirt, buildup, food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.





Oct. 28

➤ A Forceful Taste -- Base of Operation, 140 West Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris accumulated in bottom of coolers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Bigma's Soul Food Restaurant, 673 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container when not in use. Observed food debris on shelves, surfaces in kitchen area. Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed flour and build-up on fryers. Observed grease and build-up on floors. Observed peeling paint on floors. Repaint where needed. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Daylight Donuts, 455 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed food debris at bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed food debris in ovens. Observed dirt, dust, flour on floors throughout kitchen. Observed fans with dust, spider webs. Observed missing seal at bottom of rear door. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.

➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed sliced tomatoes in prep top cooler with internal temperature of 48 degrees F. Non-potentially-hazardous foods must be cooled to 41 degrees F or below before being used for service. Observed excessive debris on floors and walls throughout facility. Clean facility routinely to prevent accumulations. Inspector: Moore.





Oct. 29

➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed scoop handles in contact with food product. Observed deeply-grooved cutting boards no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Observed grease build-up on vent hoods. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed spray bottle with diluted bleach on counter not properly labeled. Label chemicals with common name when removed from original container. Observed bottle of all-purpose cleaner stored on countertop. Store all chemicals in designated area between uses. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Clean non-food contact surfaces routinely to prevent accumulations. Inspector: Moore.





Nov. 1

➤ Holiday Inn Express--Statesboro, 425 South Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed spill in bottom of reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; kitchen manager cleaned spill. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Units 111/112

▲ Score: 90

Observed food stored in reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler missing 7-day discard date. 7-day discard date required for foods kept over 48 hours after prep. Observed raw chicken soaking in water in prep sink. Chicken cannot be stored in stagnant water to thaw. Must use cool running water or thaw using refrigeration or thaw during the cooking process. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on prep table when not in use. Store wet wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket after use or place in soiled linens storage. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Nov. 5

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed large stock pot of shredded cheese stored on floor in walk-in freezer. All food items must be stored six inches above floor. Observed drink mixes behind bar stored on floor. Store food items six inches above floor. Observed debris inside of beverage cooler behind both upstairs and downstairs bars. Clean coolers routinely to prevent accumulations. Inspector: Moore.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



