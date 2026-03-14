Roy Thompson, leading citizen for Statesboro and Bulloch County, passes

Roy Thompson, a husband, father, grandfather, business owner, humanitarian and a leading citizen of the Statesboro and Bulloch County community, passed away Friday, his son Tyler Thompson posted on Facebook.

Tyler Thompson’s post:

“Well, my Dad got his only wish, which he wanted, and it happened today before lunch. He left this earth to go be with my Mom in heaven. What a bittersweet day! He was one of the most giving people I know. I don’t have many words tonight because losing both my parents within 8 months is still settling in. Please pray for my family and we navigate through the future. Thanks to everyone that has already reached out.”

Roy Thompson’s beloved wife Deborah passed away in July 2025.

Roy Thompson accepts the Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award together with his late wife, Deborah, during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber's annual meeting and awards ceremony at Ogeechee Technical College in January 2023. Deborah Thompson passed away July 17 of this year. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)



Thompson, a lifelong Bulloch County resident, leaves a long history of civic, business and charitable involvement.

The 1964 Statesboro High School graduate achieved a bachelor’s degree in recreation from Georgia Southern College in 1968.

Thompson was owner and president of Statesboro Floor Covering Service, Inc., which was established in 1952 by his father and mother.

For 20 years, through 2024, Thompson served on the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, including as chairman for the last eight years. During his tenure on the commission, the county has built the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, expanded the jail, and recently expanded the North Main Annex as major public building projects funded from sales tax referendums.

He was honored as a recipient of the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award, and in 2011, both he and his wife Deborah were named Deen Day Smith Humanitarians of the Year. In January 2023, the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce presented Roy Thompsom with its Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award, four years after Statesboro’s Two Rotary Clubs named the Thompsons, together, as Citizens of the Year.

For 25 years, the Thompson family created an interactive Christmas lights display at TMT Farms on Old River Road, free to the public, but also collecting donations and food for families in need.





He served on the Bulloch County Planning and Zoning Board, as a volunteer coach for over 30 years at Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation and on the Recreation Advisory Board as chairman.

Thompson also served on the Board of Directors of Ogeechee Area Hospice, and he was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro where he served as a deacon.