The Rotary Club of Statesboro awards 18 scholarships to Bulloch County students
Rotary Scholarships
Pictured: Front row - Valerie Jenkins, Abigail Smith, Destiny Coleman, Ava King, Anna Wellman, Demia Hartwell, Audrey Thomas and Mary Banks Garvin. Back row – Nicholes Cortes, Will James, Eli Compton, Carson Smith, John Daniel Lane, Will Ellis, Harrison Story, Carter Bowman, Hudson Bosley and Will Nelson.

At the April 24 noon meeting of The Rotary Club of Statesboro, the 18 recipients of the club’s 2024 Service Above Self Scholarships were announced.  

The recipients each spoke briefly about their college choices and possible career plans, as well as sharing their high school service activities. Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The students, their current high schools, and chosen colleges are:  

Bulloch Academy – Valerie Jenkins (UGA), Mary Banks Garvin (UGA) and Will Ellis (UGA).

Southeast Bulloch High School – Anna Wellman (UGA), Hudson Bosley (UGA), Destiny Coleman (Kennesaw State), Ava King (UGA), William Nelson (UGA), Audrey Thomas (UGA), Carter Bowman (Emmanuel University) and Harrison Story (GA Southern).

Statesboro High School – Eli Compton (GA Tech), William James (GA Tech), Nicholes Cortes (GA Tech), Demia Hartwell (Valdosta State), Carson Smith (Mercer), Abigail Smith (UGA) and John Lane (GA Southern).


