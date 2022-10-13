Robert Faller named interim director at Averitt Center

Following the resignation of Rahn Hutcheson, Robert Faller was named interim executive director of the Averitt Center for the Arts.

According to a release from the Averitt Center Board of Directors, Hutcheson resigned his position on Oct. 4. Faller has been with the Averitt Center for the past 16 years serving as technical director and production manager.

Since he first was hired, Faller has worn many hats at the Averitt. His regular duties include serving as technical support for all rentals, concerts, professional performances and special events, as well as the general maintenance of all the buildings associated with the Averitt.

As technical director, he is responsible for the design and execution of all Averitt Center productions for lighting, design and operation, audio engineering, projection and set construction.

In addition, he is responsible for the installation and upkeep of all lighting and audio equipment in both the Emma Kelly and Whitaker Black Box theaters. As production manager, some of his duties include scheduling the performance season and setting all production budgets for the year.

The release said the Board is reviewing options to fill the position and expects all the productions, activities and classes at the Averitt Center to continue smoothly with Faller as interim executive director.

“With (Faller’s) experience and the senior leadership at the Averitt Center, the Board of Directors is confident the Averitt Center will continue to make available a broad range of experiences in the performing arts, visual arts, literary arts, heritage arts and general arts education for the citizens of Statesboro, Bulloch County and surrounding areas,” the release stated.

Hutcheson first joined the Averitt Center as development director in 2016. He was promoted to deputy director of the Averitt Center in 2017. He was named interim director following the resignation of then Executive Director Jamie Oliver in 2019 and full-time executive director in January 2020.