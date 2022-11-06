Road sign placed to celebrate local forestry queen

Following her recent victory at the 83rd Miss Georgia Forestry state level competition, Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen Wynslee Morris sought to share her success with Chairman Roy Thompson, Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, and Brad Deal, county engineer.

After winning the title in the state level pageant in June, she went on to represent Georgia, winning at the national level of the pageant, held in early October.

The pageant is the oldest running scholarship pageant in Georgia. and a large provider of scholarships and prizes. The pageant is a competition celebrating the state of Georgia and its forestry industry.

As an additional prize for her success, Morris was presented with a road sign to mark Bulloch County as "The Home of Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen." The board agreed to place the sign on the Metter-Portal Highway for drivers leaving Candler County, to see on their way to Bulloch County.