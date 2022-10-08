Road milling, paving ongoing at Cypress Lake

A road contractor currently is milling and resurfacing Cypress Lake Road from the Register city limits to Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a release from Bulloch County.

Milling involves grinding off the top layer of asphalt, and then the contractor will place new asphalt on top of it. The milling is expected to continue through Saturday and the paving with new asphalt will begin next week, according to the release.

Weather permitting, it will take approximately one week to complete.

County officials ask drivers to be cautious and obey traffic signage along the construction area and be aware there may be traffic delays.