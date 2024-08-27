In response to concerns raised by Ogeechee Riverkeeper in a threat of a lawsuit, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to re-evaluate its October 2022 permit for the Bryan County Megasite – where Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle Metaplant is now nearly built – by considering the volume of water to be pumped from four proposed wells in southeastern Bulloch County.
Riverkeeper gets Army Corps to reconsider Megasite permit in light of proposed wells
However, separate federal process not expected to delay state EPD’s decision on well permits
