Riverkeeper gets Army Corps to reconsider Megasite permit in light of proposed wells
However, separate federal process not expected to delay state EPD’s decision on well permits
Hyundai Metaplant - file photo
The Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell is shown under construction in a photo from earlier in 2024. (Photo courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America)
In response to concerns raised by Ogeechee Riverkeeper in a threat of a lawsuit, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to re-evaluate its October 2022 permit for the Bryan County Megasite – where Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle Metaplant is now nearly built – by considering the volume of water to be pumped from four proposed wells in southeastern Bulloch County.
